Italy subjected to pro-Russian DDoS attacks anew

Numerous Italian organizations — including its Foreign Affairs and Infrastructure and Transport ministries, Air Force, and Navy, as well as banks Intesa and Monte Paschi di Siena, public transport firms Amt and Atac, and its financial markets regulator Consob — had their websites disrupted in distributed denial-of-service attacks launched by pro-Russian hacktivist operation NoName057(16) over the weekend in retaliation to Italy's continued support to Ukraine, Security Affairs reports.

"Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni reaffirmed Italy’s commitment to comprehensive support for Ukraine during her meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky on his visit to Rome... Italy should start helping itself, especially in the area of its own cybersecurity," said NoName057 in a post on Telegram. Such a development comes just weeks after NoName057 targeted other websites belonging to Italian entities, including the Linate and Malpensa airports. Several critical infrastructure and government organizations have already been compromised by the group since its emergence almost three years ago.

