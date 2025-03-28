5 ways federal agencies can reduce cyber risks from tech debt

COMMENTARY: Federal agencies running antiquated infrastructure are increasingly vulnerable to cyber risks because of technical debt (tech debt), particularly from end-of-life (EoL) and end-of-support (EoS) systems.

The recent downsizing across the federal government that's dominated the news since the Trump administration took office in January has reduced the people resources available to manually track and maintain these EoL/EoS systems to reduce cyber risk.

So, now more than ever, federal agencies need a way to manage and reduce tech debt proactively.

This issue gets particularly exacerbated for EoL and EoS systems that no longer receive security updates and patches. Consequently, as these systems age, they become more susceptible to exploitation, thereby amplifying the risks associated with tech debt.

Despite more stringent regulations, many organizations must prioritize tech debt and the resultant cyber risks in their tech upgrade plans. Historical cyberattacks, like those involving Log4Shell and WannaCry, have predominantly targeted EoL software, highlighting the severe risks that neglected tech debt can present.

These types of attacks can have devastating consequences, both operationally and financially, by increasing an organization’s vulnerability to cyber threats.

According to the Qualys Threat Research Unit , 20% of federal agency assets contain high-risk EoS software, an alarming stat because nearly half of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency’s (CISA) Known Exploitable Vulnerabilities (KEV) listed in the KEV list are present in EoS software. This research indicates that many federal systems run on outdated software, making them prime cyberattack targets.

This begs the question: What can we do to reduce tech debt within federal agencies?

First and foremost, we must foster collaboration between IT and security teams to mitigate the vulnerabilities within outdated technological infrastructures and address tech debt within federal agencies.

Traditionally, chief information officers (CIOs) and chief technology officers (CTOs) have managed tech debt in government and private sector IT departments. However, the escalating cyber risks associated with this debt require the involvement of chief information security officers (CISOs). The CISOs role has become more important, mainly because EoS software vulnerabilities are four times more likely to be compromised in a hack.

Prioritize high and critical vulnerabilities

Second, by leveraging the appropriate cyber risk management measures and strategies, agencies can proactively manage their tech infrastructure, particularly around tech debt. Moreover, a comprehensive and coordinated effort between IT departments, security teams and senior management is not just a strategic recommendation, but a necessity in the face of escalating cyber threats. Adopting such a comprehensive approach, which involves all government and partner stakeholders, will enhance the capabilities of federal agencies to protect against and respond to quickly evolving cyber incidents, ultimately ensuring that they remain resilient in an increasingly digital government.

Vulnerability information: Cybersecurity teams track vulnerabilities actively exploited in the wild, particularly those listed by CISA on the KEV. Nearly half of these vulnerabilities are found in EoS software, making this data critical for prioritizing updates and patches. Security operations teams also use Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) scores to assess the severity of vulnerabilities in EoL/EoS systems. Teams must prioritize high and critical vulnerabilities for remediation. Asset criticality: It’s vital to identify which assets are most critical to an agency’s operations and security. For instance, assets containing personally identifiable information (PII) should prioritize mission-critical data or those supporting essential services should. Security teams that assess the potential impact of a vulnerability on critical assets can prioritize remediation efforts effectively. Threat intelligence: Security teams leverage threat intelligence to understand the likelihood of exploitation for specific vulnerabilities. This includes monitoring for active exploits in the wild and understanding attacker behavior. They also analyze historical data on cyberattacks, such as those involving Log4Shell and WannaCry, which targeted EoL software. Compliance requirements: Federal CISOs and their teams focus on ensuring compliance with regulations such as the Federal Information Security Modernization Act (FISMA), the Federal Risk Authority and Management Program (FedRAMP), the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) and the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI-DSS), which mandate stringent security controls and replacement of known malicious software. Non-compliance can result in significant penalties and increased risk exposure. Lifecycle management: Federal cybersecurity and IT teams can collaborate to forecast upcoming EoL/EoS dates for software, hardware and operating systems to plan timely upgrades and avoid unpatched vulnerabilities. They can also evaluate the availability and cost of extended support for critical EoL/EoS systems as a temporary measure while planning upgrades.

How to reduce tech debt

Federal IT and cybersecurity teams possess crucial cyber risk data that can significantly enhance tech debt management. This data includes:

Conduct regular audits: Regularly assess and inventory all software and hardware to identify EoL and EoS systems. Prioritize patching: Implement a robust patch management process to ensure timely system updates and patches. Enhance collaboration: Foster a culture of collaboration between IT and security teams to address vulnerabilities more effectively. Invest in government modernization: Allocate budget and resources towards modernizing outdated systems to reduce technical debt. Implement cyber risk management measures: Deploy advanced risk management tools to identify, assess, and mitigate potential threats.

Suppose CISOs and SecOps leaders are not tracking the cyber risks associated with EoL/EoS statuses and sharing this information with IT departments. In that case, they must start this process right away. Essential recommendations to achieve this include:

Ignoring tech debt has security and “sunken costs” implications, which are equally important. Consider that unused software can expand the attack surface unnecessarily, and also creates more work to maintain, leading to inefficiencies and licenses being purchased unnecessarily.

As the federal government navigates the challenges of a significantly streamlined workforce, addressing technical debt has become a pressing priority. By proactively managing and reducing tech debt, agencies can ensure a more robust and efficient technological infrastructure for the future.

This strategic approach can enhance cyber resilience, and also fosters federal tech innovation, equipping the government to better face evolving cyber challenges. Tackling tech debt now has become crucial to securing a safer and more innovative digital landscape in government agencies and for their private sector partners.

