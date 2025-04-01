Broadcom enhances VMware vDefend security capabilities

Broadcom has expanded its VMware vDefend platform with enhanced security intelligence, improved network micro-segmentation through virtual firewalls, and deeper integration with existing security frameworks, Security Boulevard reports.

The update also streamlines deployment of its Security Services Platform (SSP) for collecting cybersecurity telemetry and allows VMware vDefend’s network detection and response (NDR) to update threat intelligence offline, ensuring continuous protection.

Umesh Mahajan, Broadcom’s VP for Application Networking and Security, emphasized that these additions strengthen integration with VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF), enhancing visibility and mitigating security risks across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

By embedding security into the hypervisor, VMware vDefend aims to contain breaches more effectively and prevent lateral movement. However, as security responsibilities shift between SecOps, IT, and DevSecOps teams, organizations may need diverse security strategies.

Mahajan warned that generative AI is fueling an increase in malware creation, intensifying cybersecurity challenges. While AI may eventually help level the playing field, organizations must adopt layered security approaches now to defend against increasingly sophisticated cyber threats.