Network Security, Threat Intelligence, Cloud Security

Broadcom enhances VMware vDefend security capabilities

Signage is displayed outside the Broadcom offices on June 7, 2018, in San Jose, Calif. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Broadcom has expanded its VMware vDefend platform with enhanced security intelligence, improved network micro-segmentation through virtual firewalls, and deeper integration with existing security frameworks, Security Boulevard reports.

The update also streamlines deployment of its Security Services Platform (SSP) for collecting cybersecurity telemetry and allows VMware vDefend’s network detection and response (NDR) to update threat intelligence offline, ensuring continuous protection.

Umesh Mahajan, Broadcom’s VP for Application Networking and Security, emphasized that these additions strengthen integration with VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF), enhancing visibility and mitigating security risks across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

By embedding security into the hypervisor, VMware vDefend aims to contain breaches more effectively and prevent lateral movement. However, as security responsibilities shift between SecOps, IT, and DevSecOps teams, organizations may need diverse security strategies.

Mahajan warned that generative AI is fueling an increase in malware creation, intensifying cybersecurity challenges. While AI may eventually help level the playing field, organizations must adopt layered security approaches now to defend against increasingly sophisticated cyber threats.

An In-Depth Guide to Network Security

Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to fortify your network security.

Related

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

Account HarvestingDNS SpoofingDomainDomain HijackingDomain NameDomain Name System (DNS)Drive-by DownloadHybrid AttackInformation WarfareMorris Worm

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds