Additional details regarding the extent of the data breach, which occurred on October 4, were not provided by IdeaLab, which only noted the exfiltration of names in combination with other data types while providing impacted individuals with complimentary identity theft, credit protection, and dark web protection services for the next 24 months. Such a development comes months after Hunters International posted that it has pilfered 262.8 GB of data from IdeaLab containing 137,000 files. While the link for the leak site post is no longer available following Hunters International's announcement to end operations, other threat groups may have downloaded the leading venture capital firm's files. Hunters International is believed to be only rebranding into the extortion-only World Leaks operation.
Ransomware-related data compromise disclosed by IdeaLab
California-based technology startup incubator IdeaLab has confirmed the theft of data belonging to current and former employees, support service contractors, and their dependents following a Hunters International ransomware attack in October, reports BleepingComputer.
