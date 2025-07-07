Ransomware, Breach, Data Security

Ransomware-related data compromise disclosed by IdeaLab

(Adobe Stock)

(Adobe Stock)

California-based technology startup incubator IdeaLab has confirmed the theft of data belonging to current and former employees, support service contractors, and their dependents following a Hunters International ransomware attack in October, reports BleepingComputer.

Additional details regarding the extent of the data breach, which occurred on October 4, were not provided by IdeaLab, which only noted the exfiltration of names in combination with other data types while providing impacted individuals with complimentary identity theft, credit protection, and dark web protection services for the next 24 months. Such a development comes months after Hunters International posted that it has pilfered 262.8 GB of data from IdeaLab containing 137,000 files. While the link for the leak site post is no longer available following Hunters International's announcement to end operations, other threat groups may have downloaded the leading venture capital firm's files. Hunters International is believed to be only rebranding into the extortion-only World Leaks operation.

An In-Depth Guide to Ransomware

Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to protect your organization from ransomware attacks.

Related

Significant data breach prompts penalties for SK Telecom

Reuters reports that leading South Korean telecommunications provider SK Telecom has been ordered by the country's Ministry of Science and ICT to pay an almost $22,000 fine and implement security measures every quarter following a cyberattack disclosed in April that compromised 26.96 million universal subscriber identity module cards.

CIEE One breach compromises nearly 250K records

Security Affairs reports that major Brazilian recruitment and selection service platform CIEE One was discovered by Resecurity to have had 248,725 records belonging to businesses and trainees exfiltrated and later exposed by the financially motivated underground data broker "888".

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

ByteChecksumCipherCiphertextCryptographic Hash FunctionsCyclic Redundancy Check (CRC)Data AggregationData Loss Prevention (DLP)Data WarehousingDigital Envelope

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds