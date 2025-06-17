While Freedman HealthCare has not acknowledged World Leaks' assertions, such a compromise if proven true could be among the most significant healthcare data breaches over the past few years, with the vendor working with the states of California and Delaware in creating healthcare payments and all-payer claims databases, respectively, which contain data from millions of individuals. Before its rebrand to World Leaks, Hunters International has been known to target critical services organizations, pilfering data from nearly 800,000 Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center patients, who were later threatened to be swatted. Attacks against a Beverly Hills plastic surgeon's office, Tata Technologies, and the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China's London branch have also been conducted by the ransomware-as-a-service operation.
Critical Infrastructure Security, Breach, Data Security
Freedman HealthCare allegedly subjected to massive hack
(Adobe Stock)
U.S. health data management software provider Freedman HealthCare had 52.4 GB of data with 42,204 files purportedly compromised by the World Leaks hacking operation, formerly known as Hunters International, which threatened to expose the pilfered information by Tuesday morning, The Register reports.
