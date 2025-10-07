Major Japanese brewery company Asahi Group Holdings has confirmed having data stolen following a ransomware attack that disrupted its domestic production late last month, reports Infosecurity Magazine. Additional investigation into the nature and extent of the data breach is still being conducted by the Emergency Response Headquarters established by Asahi to look into the incident. With the continued suspension of system-based order and shipment processes, as well as email systems, Asahi has commenced manual operations and is expected to conduct partial and gradual call center operation resumption across its subsidiaries this week. "While we are unable to provide a clear timeline for recovery at this time, our Emergency Response Headquarters is working in collaboration with external cybersecurity experts to restore the system as quickly as possible. The scope of the system disruption is currently limited to Japan," said Asahi, which has yet to detail the financial impact of the intrusion for fiscal year 2025.
Ransomware-related breach disclosed by Asahi
