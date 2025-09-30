Cyberattack disrupts Asahi operations

Major Japanese brewery company Asahi Group Holdings had its domestic production interrupted following a cyberattack-related systems failure, The Register reports.

While its shipping and call center systems have been disrupted, there has been no evidence indicating the theft of customers' personal data and commercial information, according to Asahi, which also owns the Fuller's brewery chain, Grolsch, and Peroni, among others.

"We are actively investigating the cause and working to restore operations; however, there is currently no estimated timeline for recovery. The system failure is limited to our operations within Japan," said Asahi in a statement.

Asahi's disclosure comes amid a spate of cyber intrusions against the food and drink sector. Leading UK retailer Marks & Spencer had its deliveries suspended following an April cyberattack, which cost the firm nearly $300 million.

Meanwhile, the Co-Operative Group had incurred $108 million in losses following a cyberattack in the same month.