Ransomware purportedly hits Dimensional Control Systems

U.S. global manufacturing quality software and service provider Dimensional Control Systems, which counts General Motors, Boeing, Samsung, and Philips Medical as some of its clients, had 11 GB of data allegedly stolen by the newly emergent J Group ransomware operation, Cybernews reports.

Multiple sensitive internal files belonging to 3DCS including proprietary software architecture and documentation, configuration files for various integrations, client-side metadata with user permissions and audit trails, legal files, and internal security processes were claimed to be compromised as part of the intrusion.

J Group also posted data samples with files purportedly signed by current and former employees, as well as internal documents from 3DCS' parent firm Sandvik. While 3DCS has yet to acknowledge the legitimacy of the pilfered data, such a breach could take a toll on the firm's internal operations.