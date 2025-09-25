Ransomware

FAI Aviation Group allegedly subjected to ransomware attack

(Adobe Stock)

Cybernews reports that major European private jet charter operator FAI Aviation Group was claimed to have been breached by the newly emergent J Group ransomware operation.

Almost 3 TB of data was alleged to have been stolen from FAI's systems, including information from patients served by the firm's air ambulance services, as well as commercial documents, staff complaints, and project files.

Further analysis of J Group's dark web post revealed the group to have touted the exfiltration of audit and aircraft specification files, employee training documents, CVs, and passport copies, according to Cybernews researchers, who warned of the increased risk of identity theft and social engineering attacks abusing the exposed data.

At least 32 organizations, including amusement parks, have already been targeted by J Group ransomware since it was discovered earlier this year, data from Cybernews' Ransomlooker tool revealed. Researchers have also noted an ongoing evolution in J Group's operations.

