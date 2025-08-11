Ransomware, Penetration Testing, Threat Intelligence

Ransomware gangs seeking penetration testers

As reported by Security Affairs, the MedusaLocker ransomware gang has taken an unusual step by announcing on its Tor data leak site that it is actively seeking new penetration testers to enhance its cyber operations. MedusaLocker, a ransomware-as-a-service (RaaS) strain, encrypts files on compromised systems and demands ransom payments in cryptocurrency. By recruiting penetration testers, the group aims to identify and exploit vulnerabilities in target networks efficiently, maximizing profits through extortion. This hiring strategy reflects the evolving sophistication and structured nature of modern ransomware operations. The recruitment of penetration testers by ransomware gangs signifies a strategic shift towards professionalizing cybercrime. As threat actors seek to outsource risk and optimize their malicious activities, the cybersecurity landscape faces new challenges in combating the increasingly organized and business-oriented nature of cybercriminal operations. Source: Security Affairs

