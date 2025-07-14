Ransomware disrupts Virginia county

Officials at Virginia's Albemarle County have attributed phone and technology disruptions last month to a ransomware intrusion, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.
Attackers who compromised Albemarle County's systems on June 10 may have been able to pilfer not only data from the county's local government and public school employees, including their Social Security numbers, passport numbers, and driver's license numbers, but also information from some of its residents, including names, SSNs, and addresses, according to county officials. Investigation into the incident is still underway but officials noted that threat actors were unlikely to have infiltrated the county's cloud-based systems. All individuals affected by the intrusion will be given complimentary identity protection services for a year. Such a disclosure comes just days after officials at the state's Gloucester County reported having its current and former employees' data stolen following an April ransomware attack.
