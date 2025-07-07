Attackers who compromised Gloucester County's systems on April 22 were able to pilfer individuals' names, Social Security numbers, bank account details, driver's license numbers, health insurance numbers, and medical information, said officials. Further monitoring of the ransomware intrusion's impact is still underway, noted Gloucester County Administrator Carol Steele, who noted informing the Virginia State Police's Cyber Fusion Center and the FBI Cyber Crimes Division regarding the incident. Such a disclosure comes after several other U.S. county and city governments, including Killeen, Texas, and the City of Dallas, were reported to have been targeted by the BlackSuit ransomware gang, which has sought ransoms exceeding $500 million over the past three years.
Ransomware, Critical Infrastructure Security, Data Security, Breach
Over 3,000 Virginia county employees impacted by April ransomware incident
Officials at Virginia's Gloucester County reported that 3,527 current and former employees had their personal data exfiltrated following an April ransomware attack claimed by the BlackSuit ransomware operation, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.
Attackers who compromised Gloucester County's systems on April 22 were able to pilfer individuals' names, Social Security numbers, bank account details, driver's license numbers, health insurance numbers, and medical information, said officials. Further monitoring of the ransomware intrusion's impact is still underway, noted Gloucester County Administrator Carol Steele, who noted informing the Virginia State Police's Cyber Fusion Center and the FBI Cyber Crimes Division regarding the incident. Such a disclosure comes after several other U.S. county and city governments, including Killeen, Texas, and the City of Dallas, were reported to have been targeted by the BlackSuit ransomware gang, which has sought ransoms exceeding $500 million over the past three years.
