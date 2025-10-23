Jewett-Cameron, an Oregon-based producer of fencing, garden, and pet products, has confirmed having its business operations disrupted and corporate data stolen following a ransomware incident on Oct. 15, SecurityWeek reports. Unauthorized systems access has enabled attackers to deploy encryption and monitoring software, resulting in the temporary loss of access to some corporate and operational applications, said Jewett-Cameron in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Although no evidence suggests exposure of personal data belonging to customers, suppliers, or employees, the attackers appear to have obtained video meeting screen captures and images containing sensitive company details. "The exfiltrated data primarily relates to IT and financial information gathered for the company's upcoming Form 10-K filing for the fiscal year ended Aug. 31, 2025," according to Jewett-Cameron. Threat actors have demanded a ransom and threatened to release the stolen material, but no known ransomware group has publicly claimed responsibility. Jewett-Cameron said cyber insurance is expected to cover response costs, though the incident could still materially affect its operations.
Ransomware
Ransomware attack disrupts Jewett-Cameron operations
(Adobe Stock)
An In-Depth Guide to Ransomware
Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to protect your organization from ransomware attacks.
Related Events
Get daily email updates
SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news
You can skip this ad in 5 seconds