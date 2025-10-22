Jaguar Land Rover ransomware attack had $2.8B economic impact in UK

The UK's Cyber Monitoring Centre (CMC) on Oct. 22 estimated that the economic impact of the Sept. 2 cybersecurity incident affecting Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) was about $2.8 billion U.S. dollars.

The disclosure by the CMC puts the JLR ransomware attack in the same realm as the attack on Change Healthcare in the United States, which reportedly paid out more than $3 billion to providers following the February 2024 breach.

According to CMC, the £1.6 billion to £2.1 billion estimate reflected the substantial disruption to JLR’s manufacturing, multi-tier supply chain, and to downstream organizations, including dealerships.

“The JLR incident is already a landmark breach in terms of its complete devastation of the supply chain,” said Casey Ellis, founder at Bugcrowd. “Now, we’re talking in terms of its staggering direct economic impact, both to JLR and its employees and shareholders, as well as the British economy. The fact that the government itself stepped in to financially protect and attempt to reboot the supply chain is definitely not the hallmark of a typical breach — this one will be studied for years to come.”

Noelle Murata, senior security engineer at Xcape, Inc., added that the $2.8 billon figure, which is similar to the enormous impact of the Change Healthcare breach, shows that big security failures, regardless of the business, are now expected to cause nine-figure disruptions.

“In addition to being a loss for JLR, the incident was named ‘the most economically damaging cyber event’ to ever affect the UK, demonstrating how quickly a single corporate attack can turn into a threat to the country's economic stability,” said Murata. “Ultimately, this chilling symmetry in cost forces a reckoning: The age of cybersecurity as an IT problem is over; it's a multi-billion-dollar business liability.”

Agnidipta Sarkar, chief evangelist at ColorTokens, said the JLR cyberattack is not just another ransomware story — it’s a real-time stress test of how fragile the digital nervous system of modern manufacturing has become. Sarkar said from what we know, once attackers got into JLR’s SAP S/4 HANA platform that links ERP, MES, logistics and dealer portals into one logical network, they succeeded in moving laterally.