Ransomware attack confirmed by Data I/O

Major U.S. electronics manufacturer Data I/O which counts Microsoft, Google, Amazon, and Tesla among its clients had its important operational systems disrupted by a ransomware attack that began on August 16, impacting manufacturing, production, shipping, and other support functions, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.
Immediate system takedowns and other key measures have been adopted by Data I/O to prevent the compromise of its global IT network, according to the firm's filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. However, Data I/O has provided neither a timeline for total service restoration nor notifications to impacted individuals amid a pending external probe into the incident. Such a disclosure comes just days after U.S. drug research firm Inotiv reported to the SEC that its systems had been encrypted in a ransomware attack earlier this month. Industrial organizations were noted by Dragos to have been impacted by 657 ransomware intrusions during the second quarter, with most attacks aimed at the manufacturing sector.
