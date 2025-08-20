Efforts to restore impacted systems are already underway, according to Inotiv's filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which has noted the activation of "offline alternatives" to mitigate operational disruptions amid uncertainties regarding the timeline of complete systems recovery. While Inotiv has not named its attackers, the Qilin ransomware gang has taken responsibility for the hack, claiming the compromise of 176 GB of data, which purportedly includes the firm's research findings over the past decade. Such a development comes after separate cyberattacks impacting U.S. medical technology firms Masimo and Surmodics, with the former disclosing the inability to address customer orders following the intrusion and the latter reporting having forcibly taken down portions of its IT system due to the incident.
Ransomware
Ransomware attack impacts Inotiv operations
(Adobe Stock)
U.S. drug research firm Inotiv had its operations interrupted following a ransomware attack earlier this month, which was discovered to have led to the encryption of some of its systems, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.
Efforts to restore impacted systems are already underway, according to Inotiv's filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which has noted the activation of "offline alternatives" to mitigate operational disruptions amid uncertainties regarding the timeline of complete systems recovery. While Inotiv has not named its attackers, the Qilin ransomware gang has taken responsibility for the hack, claiming the compromise of 176 GB of data, which purportedly includes the firm's research findings over the past decade. Such a development comes after separate cyberattacks impacting U.S. medical technology firms Masimo and Surmodics, with the former disclosing the inability to address customer orders following the intrusion and the latter reporting having forcibly taken down portions of its IT system due to the incident.
Efforts to restore impacted systems are already underway, according to Inotiv's filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which has noted the activation of "offline alternatives" to mitigate operational disruptions amid uncertainties regarding the timeline of complete systems recovery. While Inotiv has not named its attackers, the Qilin ransomware gang has taken responsibility for the hack, claiming the compromise of 176 GB of data, which purportedly includes the firm's research findings over the past decade. Such a development comes after separate cyberattacks impacting U.S. medical technology firms Masimo and Surmodics, with the former disclosing the inability to address customer orders following the intrusion and the latter reporting having forcibly taken down portions of its IT system due to the incident.
An In-Depth Guide to Ransomware
Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to protect your organization from ransomware attacks.
Related Events
Get daily email updates
SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news
You can skip this ad in 5 seconds