Officials at Pennsylvania's Union County have confirmed the exfiltration of personal data from its residents following a ransomware attack against its network on Mar. 13, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. Investigation into the incident which has not yet been claimed by any ransomware operation is still underway. However, people involved in the county's law enforcement, court matters, and other county business were mostly impacted, with their Social Security numbers and driver's license numbers believed to have been compromised, said officials, who did not provide additional details regarding the extent of the incident as well as the timeline of restoring affected services. Such a development comes amid mounting attacks against U.S. county and city governments this year, with New Hampshire's Strafford County and other municipalities reporting having their government services disrupted by cyberattacks last week. Despite saying that efforts restoring impacted systems are underway, Strafford County refused to name its attackers amid an ongoing investigation.
Ransomware
Ransomware attack compromises Pennsylvania county’s data
An In-Depth Guide to Ransomware
Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to protect your organization from ransomware attacks.
Related Events
Get daily email updates
SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news
You can skip this ad in 5 seconds