Cyberattacks disrupt US municipalities

Municipalities across the U.S. had their operations impacted by separate cyberattacks, reports The Record , a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Officials at Kansas' Atchison County disclosed closing its offices and restricting certain services on Tuesday following an intrusion aimed at its computer network.

Separate attacks have also hit New Hampshire's Strafford County and Pelham School District, with the former noting the compromise to be discovered on Saturday after a local nursing home's failure to enter the county's medical data-storing systems while the latter reported ongoing usage of printed and offline resources for lessons amid ongoing technology issues. Threat actors have also targeted Connecticut's Derby Police Department.

On the other hand, recovery remains uncertain for the Cleveland Municipal Court almost a month after it was subjected to a cyberattack, which was since admitted by the Qilin ransomware operation.

Such developments come as U.S. government entities were reported by Comparitech to have faced significantly more ransomware intrusions over the past few years.