Ransomware attack compromises Casio data

Major Japanese electronics manufacturing firm Casio has disclosed the compromise of personal and confidential information as a result of a ransomware incident this month after the Underground ransomware operation took responsibility for the intrusion, BleepingComputer reports.

Investigation into the incident revealed the exfiltration of personal data from Casio and its affiliates' permanent and temporary employees, business partners, customers, and interviewed prospects for employment, as well as contracts with business partners. Casio also had invoice and sales transaction data, as well as other documents involving legal, human resource planning, financial, audit, sales, and technical details compromised due to the incident. However, neither credit card information nor its service systems were affected, according to Casio, which warned against the sharing of leaked information online amid an ongoing probe. "Please refrain from spreading this information through social media, etc., as it could increase the damage caused by the leak of information on this case, violate the privacy of those affected, have serious effects on their lives and businesses, and encourage crime," said Casio.

