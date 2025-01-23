Ransomware, Breach, Data Security

RansomHub lays claim on American Standard, Grohe breaches

Major North American kitchen and bath plumbing fixtures manufacturer American Standard and German luxury plumbing fixtures maker Grohe — both of which are subsidiaries of Tokyo-based Lixl Group — were claimed to have been hacked by the RansomHub ransomware-as-a-service operation this week, Cybernews reports.

In a post on its leak site on Wednesday, RansomHub asserted that it was able to exfiltrate 400 GB of data from American Standard's network servers while threatening the firm to enter ransom payment negotiations in just over five days. Grohe, which was listed by RansomHub a day earlier, was also given the same time frame for payment negotiations. Additional details regarding the compromised information were not provided by RansomHub but Lixl's exclusive military discount program risks sensitive data exposure. Such a development comes after RansomHub was regarded to be among the most prolific ransomware gangs last year, with its accelerated growth coming after the dismantling of the LockBit operation.

