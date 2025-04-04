Report: Human red teams outdone by AI agents in phishing

Hoxhunt's artificial intelligence -based spear-phishing agent JKR has become 24% more effective in establishing simulated phishing campaigns than human red teams, which were 10% and 24% better than their AI counterparts in tests conducted in November and 2023, respectively, reports SiliconAngle

Most recent testing of JKR last month involved the utilization of increasingly advanced large language models that allowed the creation of more adaptive intrusions, with the agent's prompts and output persistently improved through the "Evolves" internal process, the Hoxhunt report revealed. The integration of such an agent into phishing-as-a-service platforms could only strengthen mass phishing intrusions, with attacks evading email filters having already increased by 49% since the emergence of OpenAI's ChatGPT tool in 2022, according to Hoxhunt researchers. "As AI technology continues to evolve, the ability to craft more sophisticated phishing attacks on demand will only increase, making AI an essential tool in both offensive and defensive cybersecurity strategies," said Hoxhunt co-founder and Chief Technology Officer Pyry Avist.