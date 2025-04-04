Separate breaches reported by Texas city’s utility payment site, state bar

Officials at Texas' City of Lubbock have confirmed that data from 12,503 individuals have been compromised following a cyberattack against its utility payment website, according to The Record , a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Individuals who paid from Dec. 18, 2024, to Jan. 6, 2025, have been redirected to a fake popup window on the City of Lubbock Utilities payment site, which resulted in the exfiltration of their names and billing addresses, as well as their payment cards' numbers, CVVs, and expiry dates, said officials. On the other hand, the State Bar of Texas disclosed that at least 2,700 people across the state had their credit card numbers, Social Security numbers, and passports pilfered in an attack that was claimed by the INC Ransom ransomware-as-a-service group last month. Both developments come as Recorded Future researchers reported that stolen payment cards in the dark web increased between February and March. "We also observed five million freely posted full card records on Telegram. Additionally, we observed over 150,000 stolen US checks being posted on Telegram, 19% of which were new and unique," said Recorded Future.