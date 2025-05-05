Breach

Data breach hits online ticket resale platform

(Adobe Stock)

(Adobe Stock)

A major data breach involving over half a million records linked to Ticket to Cash, a ticket resale platform, was uncovered by cybersecurity researcher Jeremiah Fowler, Infotechlead reports.

The 200GB unprotected database contained sensitive information such as names, email addresses, home addresses, and partial credit card data, along with thousands of ticket files, proof of transfers, and receipts. Fowler identified the source as Ticket to Cash based on internal folder structures but received no initial response after reporting the issue. The database was only secured four days later, during which time more records were exposed. It remains uncertain whether the breach stemmed from the company or a third-party contractor. The exposure of personally identifiable information and financial data raises major privacy risks, especially as digital ticketing becomes more prevalent. The incident highlights the need for stronger data protection, rapid breach response, and clearer accountability to prevent future compromises and long-term damage to user trust.

Related

The Co-op hack far worse than first reported

BleepingComputer reports that the recent cyberattack on UK retail group The Co-operative Group, or Co-op, is more serious than previously disclosed, with hackers successfully stealing data from current and former members, including names and contact details, though no financial or password information was taken.

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

Attack Vector

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds