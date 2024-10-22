Radisson’s Country Inn & Suites purportedly breached by Everest ransomware

Ransomware gang Everest has taken responsibility for an attack against mid-scale hotel chain Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, a subsidiary of Choice Hotels, which resulted in the compromise of thousands of clients' personal information, Cybernews reports.

Also included in the data purportedly stolen from Country Inn & Suites were credit card information, billing details, internal emails, messages, incidents, and calendar details of previous and upcoming bookings, said Everest in a post on its data extortion site that also included a 10-day countdown for negotiations on Monday. Further analysis of the exposed data samples showed the compromise of Choice/Radisson reward account numbers, guest tax ID rewards, and program billing details. Such a development comes more than a year after Radisson Hotels Americas had "a limited number of guest records" compromised in the widespread MOVEit hack by the Cl0p ransomware operation. Meanwhile, Everest, which has been associated with Russian ransomware-as-a-service group BlackByte, was previously reported to have breached AT&T and the Brazilian government.