Ransomware-related breach disclosed by Nidec Corporation

Major Japanese electric motors and industrial parts manufacturer and distributor Nidec Corporation has confirmed the compromise of its data and its subsequent exposure following a ransomware attack against its Vietnam-based Nidec Precision division in June, BleepingComputer reports.

Attackers leveraged a Nidec Precision employee's valid VPN account credentials to infiltrate the firm's server, enabling the exfiltration of more than 50,000 files, all of which remain unencrypted, including internal files, green procurement-related documents, communications from business partners, contracts, business documents, and labor safety and health policies, findings from an investigation by Nidec revealed. Nidec's disclosure comes after both the 8Base and Everest ransomware operations took responsibility for the incident, with the former admitting in June that it had stolen the company's data, which includes personal and confidential information, earlier that month. Data purportedly stolen from Nidec was then leaked by the Everest ransomware gang in early August. Both ransomware groups' claims were not confirmed by Nidec.