Qilin purportedly hacks Nissan design studio

Nissan's Tokyo-based Creative Box design studio was claimed to have been compromised by the Qilin ransomware gang, which allegedly stole 4 TB of data from the firm's systems, according to Cybernews.
In a post on its leak site, Qilin ransomware said that it was able to pilfer 405,882 files from Nissan CBI, including 3D design data, photos, videos, and internal reports on Nissan automobiles. However, Qilin which has threatened to share the stolen data with Nissan's competitors was noted by Cybernews researcher Mantas Sabeckis to have released only a few photos showing the company's 3D pre-release models and an internal Excel file. Such a development comes after Nissan's Australian and New Zealand businesses were targeted by the Akira ransomware operation in December 2023. Nissan's North American subsidiary was also subjected to a separate breach a month earlier. Meanwhile, Qilin has been considered the second most prolific ransomware group after having victimized nearly 500 organizations within the past year.
In a post on its leak site, Qilin ransomware said that it was able to pilfer 405,882 files from Nissan CBI, including 3D design data, photos, videos, and internal reports on Nissan automobiles. However, Qilin which has threatened to share the stolen data with Nissan's competitors was noted by Cybernews researcher Mantas Sabeckis to have released only a few photos showing the company's 3D pre-release models and an internal Excel file. Such a development comes after Nissan's Australian and New Zealand businesses were targeted by the Akira ransomware operation in December 2023. Nissan's North American subsidiary was also subjected to a separate breach a month earlier. Meanwhile, Qilin has been considered the second most prolific ransomware group after having victimized nearly 500 organizations within the past year.