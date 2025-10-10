Application security, Threat Intelligence

Popular apps spoofed to deploy novel ClayRat Android spyware

Spyware and ransomware concept with digital glitch effect, spooky hooded hacker with magnifying glass stealing online identity nad hacking personal web accounts.

(Adobe Stock)

Multiple phishing sites masquerading as TikTok, YouTube, WhatsApp, and Google Photos, as well as Telegram channels, have facilitated the deployment of the new ClayRat spyware against Android users across Russia, according to The Hacker News.

Attackers have used both methods to lure users into downloading APK files that inject the malware, which seeks default SMS app permissions to enable clandestine call log, notification, and text message gathering, a report from Zimperium showed.

ClayRat not only permitted phone calls and device data collection, but also photo capturing and app list delivery to the attacker-controlled command-and-control server.

"To bypass platform restrictions and the added friction introduced in newer Android versions, some ClayRat samples act as droppers: the visible app is merely a lightweight installer that displays a fake Play Store update screen, while the actual encrypted payload is hidden within the app's assets," said Zimperium researcher Vishnu Pratapagiri.

Google has assured Android users of the defenses provided by Google Play Protect.

Related

Germany rejects EU’s Chat Control plan

Germany has announced it will oppose the European Union's proposed Chat Control regulation, a controversial measure that would compel messaging platforms like WhatsApp and Signal to scan users' private communications for child sexual abuse material, even on encrypted services, The Register reports.

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

Account HarvestingBackdoorBlack HatBrowserBusiness Email Compromise (BEC)Cache CrammingDLL InjectionDumpSecDumpster DivingMorris Worm

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds