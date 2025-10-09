Governance, Risk and Compliance, Malware, Threat Intelligence, Government Regulations
Democrats press DHS over ICE spyware deal
(Adobe Stock)
Three House Democrats have called on the Department of Homeland Security to explain Immigration and Customs Enforcement's $2 million contract with Israeli spyware firm Paragon Solutions, warning that its use could "threaten Americans' freedom of movement and freedom of speech," according to CyberScoop. Their letter follows ICE's decision to lift a stop-work order on the deal, which had been paused last year under a Biden administration review of spyware contracts. Paragon, known for its Graphite spyware, has faced scrutiny over reports of its deployment against journalists and activists worldwide, including a campaign flagged by WhatsApp. Lawmakers Summer Lee, Shontel Brown, and Yassamin Ansari questioned whether ICE's use of the tool violates Fourth Amendment protections against warrantless surveillance, citing Supreme Court rulings in Riley v. California and Carpenter v. United States. The legislators also demanded records on ICE's spyware use and compliance with the 2023 executive order restricting federal contracts with spyware vendors.
Related Events
Get daily email updates
SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news
You can skip this ad in 5 seconds