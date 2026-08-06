Frank Vukovits on how Delinea delivers runtime authorization for AI agents

As AI agents move from experiments to autonomous operators inside production databases, cloud consoles, and Kubernetes clusters, enterprises face a new problem: agents with legitimate credentials taking actions no one authorized.

Frank Vukovits, Chief Security Scientist at Delinea, breaks down why verifying access at connection time is no longer enough and what it takes to enforce policy on every agent action before it executes. He explains how runtime authorization closes the gap between hiding credentials and actually controlling what agents do once they're inside a session.

This segment is sponsored by Delinea.