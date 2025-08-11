Play ransomware admits Jamco Aerospace hack

Military and commercial aircraft industrial parts supplier Jamco Aerospace, which counts the U.S. Navy, Boeing, and Lockheed Martin among its clients, had its systems claimed to be compromised by the Play ransomware operation, which threatened to expose the stolen data on August 10, reports Cybernews.
Infiltration of Jamco's systems has purportedly enabled Play ransomware to pilfer a sensitive file cache, including the firm's confidential data, budget, payroll, taxes, accounting, IDs, and client files, among others. However, such an attack's impact on Jamco remains uncertain, as the company's website remains accessible. Such a development comes as Play has continued to be the third most prolific ransomware group during the first six months of 2025 after holding the distinction last year. The U.S., Canada, Latin America, and Europe were most targeted by Play attacks during the past year, data from Cybernews' Ransomlooker tool showed. Other aerospace and defense sector organizations, including Stark Aerospace, have also been recently impacted by ransomware attacks.
