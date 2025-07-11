Ransomware, Data Security

Chicago radio station purportedly breached by Play ransomware

Cybernews reports that popular Chicago-based classical music radio station WFMT had its systems claimed to have been compromised by the Play ransomware operation, which has already leaked a portion of the pilfered data.

Included in the 5.5 GB data trove were payrolls, corporate budgets, medical insurance details, government grants, and other contracts and reports, according to the Cybernews research team, which noted the potential exploitation of such information in identity theft intrusions. WFMT has yet to acknowledge Play ransomware's assertions. Such a development comes after Play ransomware has become among the leading ransomware cartels last year, following its attacks against Iowa's Palo Alto County Sheriff's Office and Rhode Island's Donald W. Wyatt maximum security detention center. Play has been noted by Adlumin to have been among the pioneers of intermittent encryption, which has since been adopted by DarkBit, BianLian, and ALPHV/BlackCat due to its ability to enable accelerated data access and theft.

