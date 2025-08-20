The attacks combine traditional phishing with legitimate messaging platforms, using fake login pages to harvest credentials that are then transmitted directly to attacker-controlled Telegram bots. Analysts highlight the sophistication of these campaigns, noting JavaScript-based credential interception embedded in authentic-looking HTML interfaces that mirror trusted portals. Cybersecurity enthusiast cocomelonc identified domain-specific phishing pages in Kazakhstans public sector that pre-fill targeted email addresses to enhance credibility. Beyond credential theft, these intrusions facilitate lateral movement within networks, enabling prolonged access and data collection. Researchers stress that using Telegram as a communication channel allows attackers to bypass conventional security controls, as data flows through encrypted, legitimate infrastructure. They advise organizations to adopt comprehensive monitoring, including JavaScript behavior analysis and network traffic inspection, to detect and mitigate these stealthy exfiltration techniques before attackers gain persistent access.
Threat Intelligence, Phishing, Application security
Phishing campaigns now target Telegram infrastructure
(Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)
Cybersecurity researchers have observed a growing trend of threat actors exploiting Telegram's Bot API to covertly exfiltrate sensitive data from high-value organizations and government entities, reports Cyber Security News.
