Palo Alto unveils Cortex Cloud ASPM at Black Hat

Palo Alto Networks opened the Black Hat USA conference by unveiling its Cortex Cloud Application Security Posture Management platform, aimed at addressing vulnerabilities in cloud and AI applications before deployment, according to SiliconANGLE

Designed to combat "tool sprawl" and fragmented security processes, the solution integrates directly into developer workflows and CI/CD pipelines, enabling early detection of misconfigurations, compliance gaps, and hardcoded credentials. Extending the earlier Cortex Cloud release, ASPM combines Palo Alto's CNAPP and CDR technologies with data integration, AI-driven intelligence, and automation to deliver real-time prevention. Vice President of Product Management Sarit Tager emphasized that proactive prevention is more cost-effective than post-deployment remediation. The platform supports an open AppSec partner ecosystem, integrating with tools like Checkmarx, Snyk, and Veracode for consolidated visibility. With AI accelerating both code creation and potential vulnerabilities, Palo Alto positions Cortex Cloud ASPM as a timely, unified solution to strengthen security without slowing innovation. Early access is available now, with general release expected in October.