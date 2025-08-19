Palo Alto Networks prepares enterprises for quantum threats

Palo Alto Networks has unveiled PAN-OS 12.1 "Orion," a suite of security enhancements designed to prepare enterprises for quantum computing threats while strengthening defenses across multi-cloud and AI environments, reports SiliconANGLE

Central to the update is the Quantum Readiness Dashboard, providing real-time visibility of cryptographic assets, compliance checks, and automated remediation, alongside cipher translation to make non-quantum-safe applications secure. Anand Oswal, senior vice president of Network Security, said, "The quantum threat to encryption is no longer theoretical, it's an inevitability that demands action now." The release also introduces Quantum-Optimized Hardware, 14 new fifth-generation firewalls engineered for high-performance post-quantum encryption. PAN-OS 12.1 Orion enhances cloud and AI risk assessments, automates secure multi-cloud networking, and expands Precision AI capabilities for proactive threat detection. Additional updates include the Advanced DNS Security Resolver, Device Security for IoT, and streamlined management via Strata Cloud Manager, supporting zero-trust policy optimization, compliance enforcement, and AI-powered operational monitoring.