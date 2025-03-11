FTC: Over $25.5M to be given to Restoro, Reimage tech support scam victims

BleepingComputer reports that the Federal Trade Commission will be providing more than $25.5 million in refunds to 736,375 individuals lured by tech support firms Restoro Cyprus Limited and Reimage Cyprus Limited into obtaining unneeded computer repair services beginning Thursday.

Such a development comes almost a year after Restoro and Reimage were subjected to a $26 million penalty over their usage of Windows pop-up and system warning-spoofing ads and internet ads indicating bogus malware compromise and performance issues, which are in violation of the FTC Act and the Telemarketing Sales Rule.

After duping individuals into paying up to $58 for repairing their PCs, Restoro and Reimage personnel sought for additional device access that led to the discovery of other purported security issues and further repair plan offers ranging from $199.99 to $499.99, noted the FTC, which also issued misleading telemarketing prohibitions for both firms.

The FTC's punitive action against Restoro and Reimage comes after its actions against Intuit, Avast, and data brokers Outlogic and InMarket.