Over 743K impacted by McLaren Health Care breach

Michigan-based non-profit healthcare system McLaren Health Care had information from more than 743,000 individuals compromised following a cyberattack initially disclosed in August, Cybernews reports.
Infiltration of systems between July 17 and August 3 allowed threat actors to exfiltrate individuals' names, Social Security numbers, medical details, driver's license numbers, and health insurance information, said McLaren in a data breach notice filed with the Office of the Maine Attorney General. Additional details regarding the nature of the incident were not provided by McLaren. Such a disclosure comes nearly two years after McLaren had its systems hacked by the ALPHV/BlackCat ransomware operation, which pilfered a trove of data from the healthcare organization. Included in the information exfiltrated by ALPHV/BlackCat were individuals' names, birthdates, SSNs, health insurance details, diagnosis details, claims data, medical record numbers, and other personal and sensitive data, which could be leveraged for subsequent identity theft intrusions.
