Over 70M purportedly compromised in PowerSchool hack

BleepingComputer reports that more than 62.4 million students and over 9.5 million faculty members across 6,505 school districts around the world had their personal information claimed to have been compromised following the sweeping cyberattack against major global education software provider PowerSchool.

Infiltration of PowerSchool's student information systems via stolen customer support portal credentials has primarily impacted the Toronto District School Board, which had data from over 1.48 million students and over 90,000 teachers exfiltrated, followed by the Peel District School Board, which is also in Canada, and the Dallas Independent School District, according to information obtained by BleepingComputer. Investigation into the incident is still underway but PowerSchool emphasized that no Social Security numbers had been stolen due to the breach as it committed to provide free complimentary identity protection services to all affected individuals and report the incident to State Attorney General's offices. PowerSchool is also finalizing a forensic report on the incident conducted alongside CrowdStrike, which should have been released last week.