Breach, Data Security, Threat Intelligence

Decades of Toronto District School Board data likely compromised in PowerSchool hack fallout

(Adobe Stock)

(Adobe Stock)

The Toronto District School Board, which is the largest in Canada, has disclosed the potential exposure of student data from as far back as 1985 following the cyberattack against global education software provider PowerSchool's student information systems last month, The Register reports.

Aside from the possible compromise of names, birthdates, genders, home addresses, phone numbers, and health card digits, TDSB students enrolled beginning Sep. 2017 may have also had their parent, guardian, or caregiver contact details and certain medical data leaked, according to TDSB Interim Director of Education Stacey Zucker, who added that the exposed data was confirmed by PowerSchool to have been deleted. Such a development comes after school districts across over 40 U.S. states, including Alabama, Indiana, New Hampshire, Vermont, and Wyoming, reported having their data impacted by the PowerSchool hack. More than 20 lawsuits have already been filed against PowerSchool in the U.S. as a result of the intrusion.

Related

Over 70M purportedly compromised in PowerSchool hack

Infiltration of PowerSchool's student information systems via stolen customer support portal credentials has primarily impacted the Toronto District School Board, which had data from over 1.48 million students and over 90,000 teachers exfiltrated, followed by the Peel District School Board, which is also in Canada, and the Dallas Independent School District.

Disruptions at Conduent linked to third-party breach

"This compromise was quickly contained and our technology environment is currently considered to be free of known malicious activity as confirmed by our third-party security experts," said a Conduent spokesperson, who did not confirm whether the intrusion involved ransomware or data exfiltration.

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

Account HarvestingAttack VectorBackdoorCipherCovert ChannelsCryptanalysisCryptographic Algorithm or HashHybrid AttackMorris WormReconnaissance

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds