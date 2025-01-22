Decades of Toronto District School Board data likely compromised in PowerSchool hack fallout

The Toronto District School Board, which is the largest in Canada, has disclosed the potential exposure of student data from as far back as 1985 following the cyberattack against global education software provider PowerSchool's student information systems last month, The Register reports.

Aside from the possible compromise of names, birthdates, genders, home addresses, phone numbers, and health card digits, TDSB students enrolled beginning Sep. 2017 may have also had their parent, guardian, or caregiver contact details and certain medical data leaked, according to TDSB Interim Director of Education Stacey Zucker, who added that the exposed data was confirmed by PowerSchool to have been deleted. Such a development comes after school districts across over 40 U.S. states, including Alabama, Indiana, New Hampshire, Vermont, and Wyoming, reported having their data impacted by the PowerSchool hack. More than 20 lawsuits have already been filed against PowerSchool in the U.S. as a result of the intrusion.