Over 6M impacted by Bouygues Telecom hack

Major French telecommunications provider Bouygues Telecom had information from 6.4 million customers compromised following a recent cyberattack, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.
Additional details regarding the intrusion were not provided by Bouyges, which only noted the immediate remediation of the incident, as well as the prompt implementation of all appropriate security measures. Bouyges has already informed French authorities regarding the incident as it commenced the delivery of breach notifications to impacted individuals. Such a disclosure comes a week after leading French telecommunications firm Orange reported having its services disrupted by a cyber incident that did not result in any customer data breaches. Telecommunications organizations across France were noted by the ANSSI, the country's cybersecurity agency, to have been increasingly targeted by state-backed cyberespionage intrusions in recent years, with a mobile network core and satellite communications infrastructure subjected to a suspected nation-state attack.
