Orange disrupted by cyberattack
Major French multinational telecommunications operator and digital service provider Orange had one of its information systems subjected to a cyberattack on Friday, according to BleepingComputer.
Immediate isolation of the impacted system has led to interrupted services and management platform access, primarily in France, said Orange, which has noted ongoing efforts to restore the system by the morning of July 30, as well as an investigation into the extent of the incident alongside law enforcement agencies. "At this stage of the investigation, there is no evidence to suggest that any customer or Orange data has been extracted. We remain vigilant in this regard," added Orange, which had its Romanian branch impacted by a separate data breach earlier this year. More details regarding the attack's perpetrators were not provided. However, such an incident was noted to be similar to Chinese state-backed threat group Salt Typhoon's attacks against telecommunications providers around the world, including AT&T, Verizon, Lumen, and Comcast.
