Over 65K impacted by Varsity Brands breach

SecurityWeek reports that major U.S. apparel company Varsity Brands had information from over 65,000 individuals compromised following a cyberattack in May.

Investigation into the incident launched along with third-party cybersecurity experts after the discovery and takedown of systems impacted by atypical activity revealed the exfiltration of a subset of files, which contained personal data, noted Varsity Brands in a filing with the Office of the Maine Attorney General. Individuals whose data had been stolen were given two years of complimentary credit monitoring and identity theft protection services. Additional details regarding the intrusion were not provided by the firm, which has been suspected to be targeted by a ransomware attack due to its limited description of the incident. While such an incident against Varsity Brands has not been claimed by any ransomware operation, ransom payment preventing any attribution remains likely, according to experts.