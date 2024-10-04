Over 61K compromised in Alabama hospital hack

Alabama-based Medical Center Barbour had information from more than 61,000 patients exfiltrated following an October 2023 cyberattack, The Register reports.

While most of the impacted individuals had their names, birthdates, home addresses, medical details, driver's licenses or state IDs, and health insurance information compromised, a few others also had their Social Security numbers, financial information, and passport details potentially stolen as a result of the intrusion, according to MCB, which only filed the incident with the Office of the Maine Attorney General earlier this week. MCB's disclosure comes months after it concluded an investigation into the incident, the details of which remain scant, but the health provider noted that it has since implemented other threat monitoring tools and other cybersecurity improvements. "As part of its ongoing commitment to the security of information, MCB is reviewing and enhancing its existing policies and procedures related to data privacy to reduce the likelihood of a similar future event," said MCB.