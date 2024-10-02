Over 123K impacted by Community Clinic of Maui hack

Hawaii's Community Clinic of Maui, also known as Malama, had information from 123,882 individuals compromised following a cyberattack in early May, which was claimed by the LockBit ransomware operation, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Infiltration of Malama's systems between May 4 and May 7 has enabled the exfiltration of individuals' medical treatment data, Social Security numbers, financial account numbers with CVV numbers and expiry dates, bank names, passport numbers, routing numbers, and certain biometric details, according to the clinic, which also had to shut down operations for almost two weeks due to the intrusion. Potential lawsuits that could be filed against Malama due to the breach are already being explored, noted a law firm. Malama's disclosure comes months after significant ransomware attacks impacted McLaren Health Care in Michigan and Ascension, which is the largest Catholic nonprofit hospital network in the U.S.