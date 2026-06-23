Tata Electronics confirms data breach after sensitive files appear online

As reported by TechCrunch, Tata Electronics, a significant supplier to major tech companies like Apple and Tesla, has confirmed a data breach. This confirmation follows the appearance of files allegedly stolen from the company on a hacker forum.

The breach was revealed after a hacker forum listed over 630 GB of data, reportedly containing more than 204,300 files. While the authenticity could not be independently verified, a sample review by TechCrunch indicated the presence of Apple supplier specifications and Tesla manufacturing documents. Cybersecurity researcher Rajshekhar Rajaharia noted the advertised data included Outlook conversations and SAP-related information. A Tata Electronics spokesperson confirmed a cybersecurity incident occurred "a few weeks ago" but stated it had no impact on operations.

The company declined to specify the nature of the compromised data or if customer information was exposed. Reuters reported that Tata Electronics informed some employees and that Apple is investigating. The incident highlights the growing role of Tata Group in global supply chains, particularly in electronics manufacturing and semiconductor production, with recent expansions into iPhone manufacturing and semiconductor deals with Tesla.