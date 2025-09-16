Over 600K Clarins clients impacted by Everest ransomware-claimed intrusion

Major French multinational luxury cosmetics manufacturer Clarins Group had information from more than 600,000 customers in the U.S., Canada, and France purportedly exfiltrated by the Everest ransomware gang, reports Cybernews

Multiple screenshots of allegedly stolen data from Clarins revealed customers' names, birthdates, home and email addresses, and phone numbers, according to Cybernews researchers, who also noted that Everest provided information from another pair of databases that included details usually obtained by online shops from their customers.

"They also claim to have a "variety of personal documents and information [of end users]" but do not provide any samples to support these claims. However, the data included in the samples likely originates from Clarins online stores for different regions," said researchers, who emphasized the potential use of stolen data in phishing schemes.