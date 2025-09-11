Everest ransomware purportedly breaches Allegis Group

Cybernews reports that U.S. multinational talent management company Allegis Group was claimed to have had its internal corporate files compromised by the Everest ransomware gang

Analysis of Everest's data leak post alleging the theft of files that included extensive client details revealed a pair of screenshots, with the first showing 135,000 lines of client names, email addresses, and phone numbers, while the second had 426,000 lines of similar information, according to Cybernews researchers.

"The post also mentions 'huge variety of personal documents,' but the attackers don't provide any samples. These documents could potentially be more dangerous than just contact info included in the visible screenshots," said researchers.

More than 100 organizations around the world have already been compromised by the Everest ransomware operation during the past year, findings from Cybernews' Ransomlooker tool showed. Coca-Cola's Middle East division and North American gourmet bakery chain Crumbl were among the suspected Russia-linked ransomware group's most recent targets.