Breach, Data Security
Over 47K compromised in NY Business Council hack
Data from 47,329 individuals has been pilfered following a breach at the Business Council of New York State, which is the state's largest employer association, earlier this year, according to BleepingComputer.
Threat actors who infiltrated BCNYS systems between February 24 and 25 were able to exfiltrate files with individuals' names, birthdates, Social Security numbers, state identification numbers, financial institution names, financial account and routing number details, taxpayer identification numbers, and payment card numbers, PINs, and expiration dates, as well as electronic signatures, said the BCNYS in a filing with the Office of the Maine Attorney General. Health data, including medical provider names, diagnoses, prescription details, and health insurance information, has also been compromised in the intrusion. "To date, we have no evidence of financial or medical fraud or identity theft related to this incident. Nevertheless, we will be providing notice of the incident to the individuals whose personal information was potentially impacted," said BCNYS, which will be granting complimentary credit monitoring services to people with exposed SSNs.
