Included in the compromised data were individuals' names, birthdates, gender, email and home addresses, and phone numbers, according to the data breach notification site Have I Been Pwned. Allianz Life, which previously disclosed the theft of its customers' Social Security numbers in filings with Texas and Massachusetts regulators, has not commented on HIBP's disclosure amid an ongoing investigation. Such a development comes as more companies, including Google, Cisco, Qantas, Pandora, and Workday, disclosed having their Salesforce-hosted data compromised. Hacking group ShinyHunters, which was reported to be linked to the Scattered Spider and The Com hacking collectives, has laid claim to the intrusions, which involved the use of social engineering to lure employees into providing database access.
Over a million impacted by Allianz Life breach
TechCrunch reports that leading U.S. life insurance firm Allianz Life had information from 1.1 million customers exfiltrated following a breach impacting its Salesforce-hosted database late last month.
