Over 45K hit by ransomware attack against Ohio county

Officials at Ohio's Union County have confirmed that data from 45,587 individuals had been compromised following a May ransomware attack, which has not yet been claimed by any known threat operation, reports The Record , a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Infiltration of Union County's systems enabled the theft of documents containing local residents' and county employees' names, Social Security numbers, financial account details, driver's license numbers, medical information, fingerprint data, and passport numbers, among others, according to breach notification letters sent out by the county.

Such a disclosure comes after dozens of state, county, and city governments reported having been impacted by cyberattacks this year. North Carolina's Waxhaw town confirmed having its systems compromised in an attack last month, which the Qilin ransomware gang later noted to have resulted in the exfiltration of over 600 GB of data.

Separate cyber intrusions also recently hit Ohio's Lorain County and the Maryland state government.