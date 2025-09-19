Qilin ransomware dominance continues, report finds

Qilin continued to be the most active ransomware operation in August after targeting 104 organizations, as total monthly ransomware incidents rose for the fourth straight month to 467, according to The Cyber Express

Akira and the newly-emergent Sinobi ransomware gangs had the next highest number of attacks last month, with the latter believed to be associated with the INC Ransom-linked Lynx ransomware gang, a report from Cyble showed.

While Qilin, Akira, and SafePay were the dominant groups between April and August, nascent operation The Gentleman could take the spot for this month after claiming over 30 victims. LockBit could also be ramping up intrusions with its new 5.0 strain, researchers noted.

"The continued evolution of ransomware groups and variants remains one of the biggest threats faced by cybersecurity teams and organizations of all sizes. The financial, data, infrastructure, and operational damage caused by these attacks requires the strongest possible vigilance on the part of security teams," said Cyble.